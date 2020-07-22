234 Kanals land retrieved

Assistant Commissioner Jaranwala Zainul Abideen retrieved 234 Kanals from land grabbers on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Jaranwala Zainul Abideen retrieved 234 Kanals from land grabbers on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the local administration said the accused were busy in construction onthe state land and the AC with his team demolished their constructions.