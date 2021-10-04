234 more dengue cases reported in 24 hours

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Monday said that 234 new dengue patients were reported across Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Monday said that 234 new dengue patients were reported across Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Talking to media here, he said that 153 dengue patients were reported from Lahore, 52 from Rawalpindi, five each from Attock and Multan, three each from Gujranwala and Muzafargarh, two each from Sheikhupura, Sargodha and Nankana whereas respectively, a patient was reported each from Kasur, Sialkot, Dera Ghazi Khan, Jhang, Mianwali, Pakpattan and Layyah.

During the current year, he said so far 2,423 confirmed cases of dengue had been reported from all the hospitals of Punjab, and out of all confirmed patients,1,887 patients had been reported from Lahore.

At present a total of 341 patients were admitted across Punjab, out of which, 182 patients were admitted in Lahore's hospitals.

The secretary mentioned that during the last 24 hours, 284,061 indoor and 66,476 outdoor locations were checked across Punjab, while larvae were destroyed from 1,989 locations. In Lahore 57,866 indoor places and 8,130 outdoor places were checked for dengue larvae and 1,322 positive containers were destroyed.