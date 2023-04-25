234 vehicles challaned, 35 impounded over violations

As many as 234 vehicles were challaned while 35 others were impounded over violation of the law and for charging excessive fare from passengers during Eid holidays

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar, Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Faisalabad Abdul Jabbar, along with his team launched a crackdown on passenger vehicles, who were overcharging passengers during Eid days.

�The secretary visited various bus stands and asked passengers about overloading and overcharging. Ho imposed Rs 300,000 fine on drivers and owners of 234 vehicles and impounded 35 vehicles over sheer violation of the rules and regulations. �The secretary also returned excessive fare collected from the passengers and got cases registered against drivers of three vehicles.