UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

234,793 Persons Vaccinated Against Corona

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 07:30 PM

234,793 persons vaccinated against corona

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :As many as 234,793 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Thursday that 171,067 citizens have been given the first dose while 37,073 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He said that 16,496 health workers were also given the first dose, while 10,157 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that 18 vaccination centers are operational in Faisalabad where registered persons are getting anti-corona vaccine doses. He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. As of now, 45,353 first doses and 19,437 second doses of vaccine were in the stock at Faisalabad, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Flydubai adds Sharm El Sheikh to its network

51 minutes ago

NICs Applications for Startups open Nationwide

1 hour ago

Infinix NOTE 10 Pro most favored smartphone is now ..

2 hours ago

CPSR arranges webinar on Pak-Russia Relations pros ..

2 hours ago

Samsung partners with Sukh Chayn Residences to pro ..

2 hours ago

UAE’s investment climate continues to attract in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.