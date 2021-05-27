234,793 persons vaccinated against corona

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :As many as 234,793 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Thursday that 171,067 citizens have been given the first dose while 37,073 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He said that 16,496 health workers were also given the first dose, while 10,157 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that 18 vaccination centers are operational in Faisalabad where registered persons are getting anti-corona vaccine doses. He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. As of now, 45,353 first doses and 19,437 second doses of vaccine were in the stock at Faisalabad, he added.