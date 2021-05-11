UrduPoint.com
235 Arrested, 71 Shops Sealed For SOPs Violation In Peshawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 06:35 PM

District administration, Pak Army and police officers paid a surprise visit to various localities, markets, bazaars across provincial capital Peshawar on Tuesday and arrested 235 people and sealed 71 shops for violation of the Corona Code of Conduct

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :District administration, Pak Army and police officers paid a surprise visit to various localities, markets, bazaars across provincial capital Peshawar on Tuesday and arrested 235 people and sealed 71 shops for violation of the Corona Code of Conduct.

The team took action on the spot against all those involved in violation of Corona SOPs and sealed many shops for violation of the lockdown besides not wearing safety masks.

Talking to media, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Capt. (Retd) Khalid Mehmood has directed the administrative officers to implement the code of conduct in all cases.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Capt (retd) Khalid Mahmood said the administrative staff has been taken on the spot action against all those violating the SOPs and lockdown.

