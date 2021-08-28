235 commuters, 413 vehicles fined; 58 arrested besides 39 shops sealed over violation of corona SOPs

The district administration and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transport Department here Saturday jointly launched a crackdown on violators of standard operating procedures (SOPs) being implemented in the city to control the pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :The district administration and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transport Department here Saturday jointly launched a crackdown on violators of standard operating procedures (SOPs) being implemented in the city to control the pandemic.

Sharing the details of actions, the district administration in a statement said that 235 commuters were penalized for not wearing a mask and owners of 413 vehicles for non violating corona SOPs in their vehicles at Kohat Road, Charsadda Road, Dalazak Road, and G.T.Road.

Similarly, 16 managers of hotels and 42 shopkeepers were arrested while 39 shops have been sealed at different areas of inside city including Circular Road, Ramdas Bazaar, University Road, Hayatabad and other adjoining areas.

Deputy Commissioner Mehmood Khalid said crackdown to implement corona SOPs would be continued. He urged people to strictly abide by the SOPs being notified by the provincial government to contain further spread of coronavirus. He also appealed to transporters for ensuring availability of sanitizers and masks in their vehicles, the statement concluded.