235 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 has taken away four more lives in the province while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached to 93,571 after registration of 235 new cases.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Wednesday, so far the total number of deaths has been recorded as 2157 altogether .

The P&SHD confirmed that 52 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,1 in Nankana Sahib, 1 in Kasur, 54 in Rawalpindi, 8 in Jehlum, 30 in Gujranwala, 22 in Sialkot,1 in Narowal, 18 in Gujrat, 11 in Multan,1 in Khanewal, 2 in Vehari, 3 in Faisalabad, 6 in Sargodha, 2 in Bahawalnagar, 6 in Bahawalpur, 1 in Lodharan, 8 in Rajanpur, 2 in Layyah, 2 in Sahiwal, 1 in Okara, 2 new case of COVID-19 have been reported in Pakpatan districts during the last 24 hours till the filing of this news.

The Punjab health department has conducted 749,135 tests for COVID-19 so far while 85,180 confirmed cases have been recovered all together in the province.

The Punjab health department has also appealed the masses to opt SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department requested the citizens.