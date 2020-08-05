UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

235 New Cases Of COVID-19 Reported In Punjab On Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan 17 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 12:00 PM

235 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 has taken away four more lives in the province while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached to 93,571 after registration of 235 new cases.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Wednesday, so far the total number of deaths has been recorded as 2157 altogether .

The P&SHD confirmed that 52 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,1 in Nankana Sahib, 1 in Kasur, 54 in Rawalpindi, 8 in Jehlum, 30 in Gujranwala, 22 in Sialkot,1 in Narowal, 18 in Gujrat, 11 in Multan,1 in Khanewal, 2 in Vehari, 3 in Faisalabad, 6 in Sargodha, 2 in Bahawalnagar, 6 in Bahawalpur, 1 in Lodharan, 8 in Rajanpur, 2 in Layyah, 2 in Sahiwal, 1 in Okara, 2 new case of COVID-19 have been reported in Pakpatan districts during the last 24 hours till the filing of this news.

The Punjab health department has conducted 749,135 tests for COVID-19 so far while 85,180 confirmed cases have been recovered all together in the province.

The Punjab health department has also appealed the masses to opt SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department requested the citizens.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Kasur Okara Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Bahawalnagar Khanewal Narowal Nankana Sahib Rajanpur Vehari All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM to address AJK Assembly today

3 minutes ago

Pakistan team is prepared for the first Test today

27 minutes ago

Nation observes Youm-e-Istehsal today

46 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 5 August 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

A paradise lost to war, politics and ideology:

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.