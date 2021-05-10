235 shopkeepers arrested over SOPs violation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :The District Administration Peshawar Monday arrested 235 shopkeepers and sealed 71 shops in a crackdown on the violators of coronavirus preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The officers of district administration along with police and Pakistan Army personnel continued inspecting bazaars and markets to ensure SOP implementation.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Khan and Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Imran Khan along with the personnel of Pakistan Army and police took round of G.T. Road and University Road localities.

Similarly, other officers conducted such operations within areas of their respective jurisdiction and collectively arrested 235 shopkeepers and sealed more than 71 shops over SOPs violations. Two swimming pools situated on Warsak Road and Charsadda Road were also sealed.

Some officers also visited mos ques of their respective areas and appealed to the clerics to play their due role in creation of awareness among the masses about the corona SOPs.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Khalid Mahmood, in a statement, urged the trading community to fully adhere to the corona SOPs.