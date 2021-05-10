UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

235 Shopkeepers Arrested Over SOPs Violation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 06:40 PM

235 shopkeepers arrested over SOPs violation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :The District Administration Peshawar Monday arrested 235 shopkeepers and sealed 71 shops in a crackdown on the violators of coronavirus preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The officers of district administration along with police and Pakistan Army personnel continued inspecting bazaars and markets to ensure SOP implementation.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Khan and Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Imran Khan along with the personnel of Pakistan Army and police took round of G.T. Road and University Road localities.

Similarly, other officers conducted such operations within areas of their respective jurisdiction and collectively arrested 235 shopkeepers and sealed more than 71 shops over SOPs violations. Two swimming pools situated on Warsak Road and Charsadda Road were also sealed.

Some officers also visited mos ques of their respective areas and appealed to the clerics to play their due role in creation of awareness among the masses about the corona SOPs.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Khalid Mahmood, in a statement, urged the trading community to fully adhere to the corona SOPs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Peshawar Army Police Road Charsadda Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Aldar reports AED 544 million Q1&#039;21 net profi ..

55 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eid greetings from Kuwa ..

55 minutes ago

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi bomb-laden UAV on ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Jordan&#03 ..

2 hours ago

Eid prayers to be performed with COVID-19 counterm ..

3 hours ago

UAE, Bahrain adopt safe travel corridor for vaccin ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.