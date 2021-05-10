235 shopkeepers held; more than 71 shops sealed over SOPs' violation

The district administration in the provincial capital on Monday ensured implementation of the government's code of conduct with regard to corona pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :The district administration in the provincial capital on Monday ensured implementation of the government's code of conduct with regard to corona pandemic.

The local police arrested 235 shopkeepers and sealed more than 71 shops over violation of the SOPs.

The district administration along with Pakistan Army, Police and Relief department inspected the markets on GT Road and University Road to ensure implementation of the Corona Code of Conduct.

Managers of two swimming pools on Warsak Road and Charsadda Road were arrested and the pools were sealed for not observing the SOPS.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar urged traders to adhere to the official tariff during Ramadan, avoid hoarding and adulteration and ensure the use of safety masks in the bazaars while adhering to the Corona Code of Conduct or face legal action.