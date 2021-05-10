UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

235 Shopkeepers Held; More Than 71 Shops Sealed Over SOPs' Violation

Muhammad Irfan 9 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 06:47 PM

235 shopkeepers held; more than 71 shops sealed over SOPs' violation

The district administration in the provincial capital on Monday ensured implementation of the government's code of conduct with regard to corona pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :The district administration in the provincial capital on Monday ensured implementation of the government's code of conduct with regard to corona pandemic.

The local police arrested 235 shopkeepers and sealed more than 71 shops over violation of the SOPs.

The district administration along with Pakistan Army, Police and Relief department inspected the markets on GT Road and University Road to ensure implementation of the Corona Code of Conduct.

Managers of two swimming pools on Warsak Road and Charsadda Road were arrested and the pools were sealed for not observing the SOPS.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar urged traders to adhere to the official tariff during Ramadan, avoid hoarding and adulteration and ensure the use of safety masks in the bazaars while adhering to the Corona Code of Conduct or face legal action.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Army Police Road Charsadda Market Government Ramadan

Recent Stories

Aldar reports AED 544 million Q1&#039;21 net profi ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eid greetings from Kuwa ..

1 hour ago

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi bomb-laden UAV on ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Jordan&#03 ..

2 hours ago

Eid prayers to be performed with COVID-19 counterm ..

3 hours ago

UAE, Bahrain adopt safe travel corridor for vaccin ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.