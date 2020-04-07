2.350 Kg Hashish seized, 2 arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested two accused and recovered narcotics from them. Police spokesman said Tuesday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals' team of Cantt police station

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two accused and recovered narcotics from them. Police spokesman said Tuesday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals' team of Cantt police station have conducted raids at various places and arrested two accused recovering 2.350 kilograms from them.

They were: Mujahid and Tahir Abbas. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.