2.350 kg Hashish seized, 23 arrested in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

Police have arrested 23 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 23 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police spokesman said Monday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 23 accused recovering 2.

350 kilograms Hashish, 40 liters of liquor, 13 Pistols 30 bore, 2 Rifle 444 bore and 3 Gun 12 bore from them.

They were:Arshad, Asad Abbas, Nawaz, Ishfaq, Naveed, Abid, Nimraaz, Nadeem, Roozi Khan, Arif, Babar, Mazhar, Ali Akbar, Farooq, Kashif, Sajid and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.