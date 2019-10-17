23,504 complaints resolved in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has said public complaints about departments received on the Pakistan Citizen Portal should be redressed without delay

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has said public complaints about departments received on the Pakistan Citizen Portal should be redressed without delay.

He was presiding over a meeting to review the performance regarding the Pakistan Citizen Portal complaints.

He said audit of complaints would be conducted to review actual position of the department and stern action would be taken in case of poor performance.

It was informed during the meeting that 26,241 complaints received through the Pakistan Citizen Portal in the district and 23,504 ones were redressed while departmental action was in progress on pending complaints.