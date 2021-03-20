UrduPoint.com
2,354 Centres Set Up As Annual Exams Of Wafaq-ul-Madaris Al-Arabia Pakistan Begins

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

2,354 centres set up as annual exams of Wafaq-ul-Madaris Al-Arabia Pakistan begins

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Some 2,354 examination centres have been established across the country for conducting annual examinations of Wafaq-ul-Madaris Al Arabia Pakistan began on Saturday.

According to spokesman of Wafaq-ul-Madaris Al Arabia Pakistan as many as 16,081 teachers and examination staff were performing the duties of invigilators in the middle to MA level exams.

A total of 345,034 male and female seminary students were exams which would be concluded on March 25, 2021.

He said the number of male and female students have registered nine percent increase this year as comparing to last year.

