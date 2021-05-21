UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

235,634 Vaccine Doses Administered With 52 New Infections In 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 07:46 PM

235,634 vaccine doses administered with 52 new infections in 24 hours

Around 235,634 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have now been administered to people in the district so far

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Around 235,634 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have now been administered to people in the district so far.

District Health Coordinator for COVID-19, Dr Jawad Zahid told APP here Friday, that 20,690 health workers including 214,944 people with senior citizens have received free of cost shots at 22 government vaccination centres of the district.

He informed that the district health authority has registered a total of 25,708 positive cases to date out of which 23,744 belonged to Rawalpindi and 1964 to others district.

Dr Jawad said that 23,889 patients having positive results were discharged after recovery while 1905 people including 1125 were quarantined at homes and 780 in isolation.

The health officer told that 52 more confirmed cases were reported during the last 24 hours including 50 of Rawalpindi and two from outside the district.

He updated that patients reported during the last 24 hours, 8 belonged to Rawal Town, 5 Potohar town,15 Rawalpindi Cantt,12 Gujar Khan,2 Taxila,3 Murree, 2 Kotli Sattian, 3 Kahuta and one each from Islamabad and Haripur.

"Presently 96 established patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 13 were admitted in Holy Family Hospital,14 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,41 in Institute of Urology and 25 in Fauji Foundation Hospital and one each in Akthar Memorial Trust, Bilal Hospital and Hearts international hospital. The report elaborated that 7 patients were on the ventilators in critical condition,25 on oxygen and 105 in stable condition while two have lost their battle of life to this disease during the last 24 hours./395

Related Topics

Islamabad Benazir Bhutto Murree Rawalpindi Haripur Gujar Khan Kotli Kahuta Taxila Family From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Bielsa waits for final whistle to decide on new Le ..

8 minutes ago

Distt admin organizes rally to express solidarity ..

8 minutes ago

CM Balochistan, ministers condemn Chaman blast

8 minutes ago

Egyptian Delegation Arrives in Palestine's Gaza St ..

14 minutes ago

Damaged Chinese Boat Leaks Oil Into Sea Off Russia ..

14 minutes ago

Dockers in Italy's Ravenna Refuse to Load Weapons ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.