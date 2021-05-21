235,634 vaccine doses administered with 52 new infections in 24 hours

Around 235,634 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have now been administered to people in the district so far

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Around 235,634 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have now been administered to people in the district so far.

District Health Coordinator for COVID-19, Dr Jawad Zahid told APP here Friday, that 20,690 health workers including 214,944 people with senior citizens have received free of cost shots at 22 government vaccination centres of the district.

He informed that the district health authority has registered a total of 25,708 positive cases to date out of which 23,744 belonged to Rawalpindi and 1964 to others district.

Dr Jawad said that 23,889 patients having positive results were discharged after recovery while 1905 people including 1125 were quarantined at homes and 780 in isolation.

The health officer told that 52 more confirmed cases were reported during the last 24 hours including 50 of Rawalpindi and two from outside the district.

He updated that patients reported during the last 24 hours, 8 belonged to Rawal Town, 5 Potohar town,15 Rawalpindi Cantt,12 Gujar Khan,2 Taxila,3 Murree, 2 Kotli Sattian, 3 Kahuta and one each from Islamabad and Haripur.

"Presently 96 established patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 13 were admitted in Holy Family Hospital,14 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,41 in Institute of Urology and 25 in Fauji Foundation Hospital and one each in Akthar Memorial Trust, Bilal Hospital and Hearts international hospital. The report elaborated that 7 patients were on the ventilators in critical condition,25 on oxygen and 105 in stable condition while two have lost their battle of life to this disease during the last 24 hours./395