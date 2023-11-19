235,821 Afghans return to homeland

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) As many as 235,821 Afghans have so far been repatriated to their homeland, according to Radio Pakistan.

The repatriation of illegal foreign nationals, including Afghans, to their homeland is continuing.

Thousands of Afghans are returning to their homeland on a daily basis through the Chaman and Torkham borders, thanking Pakistan for its generosity.

Apart from other measures for the dignified return of Afghans to their country, transit camps equipped with all facilities have been established in various districts for their temporary accommodation.