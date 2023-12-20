236 appeared in psychological test for recruitment in SW police

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) As many as 236 candidates appeared in a psychological test for recruitment in South Waziristan Upper and Lower’s police force, here Wednesday.

The test was held here at Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines, Dera Ismail Khan.

According to police spokesman, as many as 189 candidates hailing from South Waziristan Upper and 47 from South Waziristan Lower who had passed recruitment test conducted under auspices of Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) appeared in the psychological and interview.

The interview panel included Regional Police Officer(RPO) Nasir Mehmood Satti, District Police Officer(DPO) along with Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, DPO Tank Iftikhar Ali Shah, DPO South Waziristan Lower Farmanullah and DPO South Waziristan Upper Malik Habib and Maj(retd) Dr Saleem Khan.

He said that a final list of successful candidates would be issued later on.