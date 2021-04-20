UrduPoint.com
236 Bags Sugar Seized From Sammundri

Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 11:35 PM

Assistant Commissioner Sammundari Faisal Sultan has seized 236 bags of sugar from the house of a citizen in Chak 473/G-B on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Sammundari Faisal Sultan has seized 236 bags of sugar from the house of a citizen in Chak 473/G-B on Tuesday.

Talking to media persons, AC Sammundri said that accused Saleem stocked 236 bags of sugar which have total weight of 11,800 kg and he used to sell it in the market in black.

Meanwhile, AC Sadar Umar Maqbool also recovered 40 bags of sugar from a house in Chak 251/R-B and sold it in the open market.

He said that sugar hoarders will be dealt with an iron hand.

