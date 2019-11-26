236 kanal state land retrieved in Faisalabad

Anti-Corruption Establishment region Faisalabad has retrieved 236 kanal state land in tehsil Saddar on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment region Faisalabad has retrieved 236 kanal state land in tehsil Saddar on Tuesday.

According to official sources, Anti-corruption and Revenue department jointly conducted operation and retrieved 236 kanal state land costing Rs 730 million located near Chak 535/G-B tehsil Saddar.

The illegal occupants - Abdul Jabbar, Abdul Aziz and Muhammad Anwar - had established fish farm at the site.