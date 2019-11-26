UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

236 Kanal State Land Retrieved In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 09:46 PM

236 kanal state land retrieved in Faisalabad

Anti-Corruption Establishment region Faisalabad has retrieved 236 kanal state land in tehsil Saddar on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment region Faisalabad has retrieved 236 kanal state land in tehsil Saddar on Tuesday.

According to official sources, Anti-corruption and Revenue department jointly conducted operation and retrieved 236 kanal state land costing Rs 730 million located near Chak 535/G-B tehsil Saddar.

The illegal occupants - Abdul Jabbar, Abdul Aziz and Muhammad Anwar - had established fish farm at the site.

Related Topics

Faisalabad SITE Saddar Million

Recent Stories

ADFD conducts exploratory meeting with Zambian Pre ..

3 minutes ago

Extension of COAS fiasco exposes Prime Minister : ..

2 minutes ago

Center of non-formal basic education set up at Cen ..

2 minutes ago

University of Agriculture Faisalabad Students prot ..

2 minutes ago

US to Continue Sanctions on Iranian Officials Over ..

2 minutes ago

Cleanliness competitions to be arranged among heal ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.