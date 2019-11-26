236 Kanal State Land Retrieved In Faisalabad
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 09:46 PM
Anti-Corruption Establishment region Faisalabad has retrieved 236 kanal state land in tehsil Saddar on Tuesday
According to official sources, Anti-corruption and Revenue department jointly conducted operation and retrieved 236 kanal state land costing Rs 730 million located near Chak 535/G-B tehsil Saddar.
The illegal occupants - Abdul Jabbar, Abdul Aziz and Muhammad Anwar - had established fish farm at the site.