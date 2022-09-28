UrduPoint.com

236 New Cases Of Dengue In Punjab

Published September 28, 2022

236 new cases of dengue in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :About 326 new cases of the dengue virus were reported in Punjab on Wednesday while no loss of life was observed.

According to the health department, a total of 5,737 cases were reported so far during the current year while eight people died and 933 patients are under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department reported 88 cases in Rawalpindi, 163 in Lahore, 26 in Gujranwala, five in Multan, four each in Narowal and Hafizabad, one each in Sialkot,Jhelum, Bahawalnagar, two each in Lodhran,Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Layyah, Khanewal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, Chineot, six in Kasur, four in Okara, one in Mandi Bahaudin, one in Attock, two in Nankana Sahib and one case was reported in Rajanpur.

The anti-dengue squad under the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) had killed dengue larvae at 2,413 places in the province during daily based surveillance.

The squad conducted surveillance at 416,198 indoor and 104,728 outdoor places.

The P&SHD urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment cleanand dry to protect themselves from dengue.

