236 Suspiciois Licences Were Issued To Pilots During PPP, PML- N Rule: Murad Saeed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 05:40 PM

236 suspiciois licences were issued to pilots during PPP, PML- N rule: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Friday said that 56 suspicious licenses were issued to the pilots during the tenures of Pakistan Peoples Party and 180 in Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz.

Referring to the inquiry report that revealed, In a tweet on his social media account he said that the suspicious role and supervision of ex Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ex Minister Mushahidullah Khan and Shujat Azeem was also disclosed.

