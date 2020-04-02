2.360 Kg hashish, 570 gm opium, weapons seized, 13 arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

Police have arrested thirteen accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ):Police have arrested thirteen accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police spokesman said Thursday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals' teams of different police stations have conducted raids at various places under their jurisdiction and arrested 13 accused recovering 2.

360 kilograms hashish, 570 gm opium, 2 gun 12 bore, 8 pistol 30 bore, 1 riffle 8mm and 3 riffle 444 bore from them.

They were: Umer Daraz,Muhammad Amir,Munwar Iqbal, Kabir Abbas, Asfabd Yaar,Ziaullah,Muneer Ahmed, Muhammad Mazhar, Hassan Ahmed, Wajid and others. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.