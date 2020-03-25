2.360 Kg Hashish seized, 6 arrested in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Police have arrested six accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police spokesman said Wednesday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals' teams of different police stations have conducted raids at various place in their jurisdictions and arrested 6 accused recovering 2.

360 kilograms Hashish, 20 liter liquor, 2 Gun 12 bore and 3 Pistol 30 bore from them.

The accused were identified as Ali Hassan, Muhammad Hussain, Manzoor Hussain, Mohsin Aziz, Ghazanfar Ali and Ghulam Saffdar.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.