23,620 Pilgrims To Perform Hajj 2025 Under Private Scheme: Religious Affairs Ministry
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2025 | 10:34 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has announced that a total of 23,620 pilgrims from Pakistan will be able to perform Hajj in 2025 under the Private Hajj Scheme.
According to the Ministry’s Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt, the updated list of approved service providers for Hajj 2025 has been uploaded on the Ministry's official website and the Pak Hajj mobile application.
He informed that all pilgrims who have booked their Hajj arrangements through registered service providers are advised to verify the status of their applications and contracts by visiting the ministry’s portal at https://pvt-inquiry.hajjinfo.org/. Pilgrims are also encouraged to use the Pak Hajj 2025 mobile app for further updates and information, he added.
Umar Butt said all approved Hajj Group Organizers (HGOs) and service providers have been instructed to issue updated Hajj contracts (Hajj Forms) to pilgrims in accordance with the allocated Hajj quota for 2025. He said they must also ensure the issuance of Hajj visas by April 18, 2025, in compliance with the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Umar Butt advised that for complaints or queries, pilgrims can contact the Section Officer (Monitoring - Complaints) at 051-9218571 or via email at [email protected]. Additionally, they may reach out to the Section Officer (HGOs) at 051-9207519 or email [email protected].
