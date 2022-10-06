2,368,284 calls received at 15 helpline during September

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) received 2,368,284 calls at emergency helpline 15, out of which 1,403,515 were considered irrelevant and 202,066 were genuine, upon which the dispatch control centre generated cases for further action during September 2022.

According to the PSCA statistics, issued here on Thursday, 37,751 calls were received sought information, consultancy, and 8,284 calls were related to traffic management and city traffic police help.

The PSCA lost and found centre also contributed to the recovery of 86 motorcycles and 13 persons through it, during the month.

The spokesperson said that the PSCA was determined to extend its services and cooperation to the law enforcement agencies, and all others in need, whenever required. Citizens were requested to contact 15 helpline in case of any emergency or to report illegal activity in the city, he added.