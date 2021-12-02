2369 power pilferers nabbed in Nov

UrduPoint.com

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 2369 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab during November, MEPCO official said on Thursday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of over 3.

3 million electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 55.5 million fine was imposed on power pilferers while FIRs were also got registered 686 of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, spokesman added.

