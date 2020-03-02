237 development schemes initiated in Bahawalpur this year under ADP

As many as 237 development schemes were started in Bahawalpur District under Annual Development Programme during this fiscal year

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :As many as 237 development schemes were started in Bahawalpur District under Annual Development Programme during this fiscal year.

According to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, the estimated cost of these schemes was Rs 4.424 billion. Out of these, 41 schemes have been completed while the rest are near completion. Funds of Rs 3.

853 billion were released for these schemes and so far Rs 1.913 billion has been utilized. These schemes include 36 of school education, 12 of higher education, one scheme of special education, 10 of sports and youth affairs, nine schemes of specialized healthcare and medical education, three schemes of Primary and secondary healthcare, 41 of water supply and sanitation, 59 roads, 23 of planning and development, five of irrigation department, three of energy department and two schemes of local government.