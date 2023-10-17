237 held with drugs, weapons

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Police claimed to have arrested 237 persons with narcotics, liquor, illicit weapons, doing one wheeling and selling kites during October.

According to a police spokesperson, during the crackdown against criminal elements in the ongoing month, Sialkot police have arrested 80 drugs dealers with 10,8601 gram hashish, 8,290 gram ice, 120 gram heroin and 219 litre liquor.

Police have arrested 89 accused during a drive against display of illicit weapons and recovered 89 pistols and 6 rifles. They detained nine one-wheelers, impounded their motorbikes and registered cases against them.

Police arrested 59 persons for selling and flying kites in Sialkot district and recovered 467 kites and nine chemical string rolls from their possession.