237 New Cases Of Dengue Reported In KP

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 08:01 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Around 237 new cases of dengue were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday, raising the toll of infection to 8630.

According to Daily Dengue update shared by Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response System (IDSRS), the total number of active cases in the province are 1024.

Some 246 patients have recovered from the disease to date. While the number of total recovered patient has reached to 7597.

The number of total death caused by the disease during its current outbreak has been recorded as 09, the report added.

