UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2,376 Shops, 50 Industries For Violating SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 09:40 PM

2,376 shops, 50 industries for violating SOPs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :As many as 2,376 shops and 50 industries were sealed in the district for violating anti-corona SOPs.

Similarly, a total fine of Rs 9.17 million was imposed on shopkeepers for non-compliance, while 53,482 vehicles were issued tickets besides warnings to 7,657 drivers.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said during a meeting held at the Commissioner Office to review anti-corona measures on Tuesday.

Commissioner Ishrat Ali presided over the meeting. RPO Raja Riffat Mukhtar and officers concerned were also present.

The commissioner said that action was being taken against shops, markets, shopping mallsand restaurants for not implementation the smart lockdown.

Related Topics

Fine Vehicles Muhammad Ali Market Million

Recent Stories

ICCROM-Sharjah launches &#039;MEDINA&#039; regiona ..

14 minutes ago

DEWA is first UAE government entity to utilise NVI ..

29 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Solomon Islands Governor G ..

44 minutes ago

Emirates Mars Mission Hope Probe spacecraft encaps ..

59 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 44,000 addition ..

1 hour ago

ENEC CEO inspires next generation of university st ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.