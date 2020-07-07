2,376 shops, 50 industries for violating SOPs

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :As many as 2,376 shops and 50 industries were sealed in the district for violating anti-corona SOPs.

Similarly, a total fine of Rs 9.17 million was imposed on shopkeepers for non-compliance, while 53,482 vehicles were issued tickets besides warnings to 7,657 drivers.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said during a meeting held at the Commissioner Office to review anti-corona measures on Tuesday.

Commissioner Ishrat Ali presided over the meeting. RPO Raja Riffat Mukhtar and officers concerned were also present.

The commissioner said that action was being taken against shops, markets, shopping mallsand restaurants for not implementation the smart lockdown.