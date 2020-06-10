23,799 COVID-19 tests conducted in last 24 hours:NCOC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Wednesday told that 23,799 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in country during last 24 hours.

Total active COVID cases in Pakistan were 75,139 (5,385) on June 9.

A total of 113,702 cases have so far been registered in country, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 444, Balochistan 7,031, Gilgit -Baltistan, 974,Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 5,963, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 14,527, Punjab 43,460 and Sindh registered 41,303 COVID cases.

NCOC apprised that 36,308 patients have so far recovered from the pandemic. Some 2,255 deaths have so far been reported. 83 deaths on June 9. Some 696 patients have died in Sindh, 807 in Punjab, 610 people lost their lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 57 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT),62 in Balochistan,14 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 9 patients have died in AJK.

Some 754,252 tests have so far been conducted. 776 hospitals were provides COVID-19 facilities.5,546 COVID patients have been admitted in different hospitals.NCOC has geared up its preparations to deal with any contingency.

Some 1,000 additional oxygenated beds would be provided to various hospitals by end June.

Some 250 additional ventilators have been provided to provinces including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 379 beds has been allocated for COVID patients. The allocated oxygenated beds for COVID were 68. Some 43 ventilators have been allocated including 11 for Mirpur, 18 for Muzaffarabad.No patient is currently on ventilators in AJK.

In Balochistan, as many 2,148 beds have been dedicated to COVID patients. 68 oxygen allocated beds had also been allocated for COVID patients.29 ventilators were available in Balochistan hospitals . Right now no patient was on ventilators.

Some 151 beds have been allocated in Gilgit-Baltistan. Some 43 beds with oxygen, 28 ventilators have been allocated for COVID patients.

In Islamabad, 520 beds, 262 bed with oxygen, 94 ventilators has been allocated.10 patient was on ventilator.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 5,110 beds, 628 beds with oxygen, 313 ventilators were allocated for COVID patients. Right now 70 patients were on ventilators.

A total of 9,276 beds, 3,500 beds with oxygen, 387 ventilators has been allocated for COVID patients in Punjab. 159 patients were on ventilators in the province.

In Sindh 8,094 beds, 548 beds with oxygen, 304 ventilators has been dedicated for the patients.83 patients were on ventilators in Sindh.