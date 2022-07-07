UrduPoint.com

238 Beds Allocated To Deal With Heat Stroke Cases During Hajj

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 07, 2022 | 07:15 PM

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health has intensified its preparations to deal with cases of heat stress and heat strokes expected to occur this year, as the Hajj season coincides with rising temperatures that may go up to 44 degree Celsius

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health has intensified its preparations to deal with cases of heat stress and heat strokes expected to occur this year, as the Hajj season coincides with rising temperatures that may go up to 44 degree Celsius.

The ministry has prepared a number of health facilities in Makkah, the Holy Sites and Madinah, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

It has allocated 238 beds to deal the cases of heat strokes, including 172 beds in the Holy Sites hospitals, 51 beds in Makkah, and 15 beds in Madinah.

The ministry has provided a large number of misting fans, which are effective in dealing with cases of heat stress and heat strokes.

In the meantime, the ministry disseminated awareness messages for the guests of God and these included ways to prevent heat stress and heat stroke, warning pilgrims against direct exposure to the hot sun because of its negative effects.

Ministry of Health has also provided a number of educational and awareness programs for pilgrims through medical missions and various means of transportation in various languages.

