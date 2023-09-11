Open Menu

238 Power Pilferers Nabbed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2023 | 11:50 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has claimed to nab 238 power pilferers from its region during last 4 day.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Monday that on special instruction of Ministry of Energy (Power Division), the FESCO had launched a crackdown against electricity theft across its region four days ago.

He said that FESCO region comprised of 8 districts including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Bashir Ahmed had activated special teams to nab maximum power pilferers.

The teams conducted surprise checking of electricity supply meters across the region and detected electricity theft at 238 points where the accused were stealing power by using different modes including direct supply, tampering meter body, shunt system, etc.

Giving some further details, he said that the FESCO teams caught 45 power pilferers during last 24 hours and imposed Rs.5.566 millions on them as fine of more than 141,000 detection units.

He said that cases were registered against 71 accused while further action against the power pilferers was under progress.

