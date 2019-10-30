UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2.380 Kg Hashish Seized, 5 Arrested In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 04:14 PM

2.380 kg Hashish seized, 5 arrested in Sargodha

Police on Wednesday have arrested five people and recovered narcotics from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Police on Wednesday have arrested five people and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Police spokesman said that on the direction of DPO Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera, teams of different police stations have conducted raids at different places under their jurisdiction and arrested five drug pushers recovering 2,380 kilogram Hashish and 63 liters of liquor from them.

They were Muhammad Akram, Ishaq Moochi, Amir Zaman, Sana Ullah and Fayyaz Hussain .

Police have registered separate cases against the accused under narcotics act and started investigation.

APP /mab

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

IHC issues contempt notice to Firdous Ashiq Awan

14 minutes ago

Region’s biggest health & fitness summit returns ..

37 minutes ago

Countries dependent on loans cannot remain indepen ..

53 minutes ago

Drinking game should settle World Cup play-off, jo ..

11 minutes ago

4 killed as passenger van falls into ditch near D. ..

11 minutes ago

UK Information Commissioner Says Facebook Agrees t ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.