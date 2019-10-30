2.380 kg Hashish seized, 5 arrested in Sargodha

Police on Wednesday have arrested five people and recovered narcotics from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Police on Wednesday have arrested five people and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Police spokesman said that on the direction of DPO Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera, teams of different police stations have conducted raids at different places under their jurisdiction and arrested five drug pushers recovering 2,380 kilogram Hashish and 63 liters of liquor from them.

They were Muhammad Akram, Ishaq Moochi, Amir Zaman, Sana Ullah and Fayyaz Hussain .

Police have registered separate cases against the accused under narcotics act and started investigation.

