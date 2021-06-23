238,051 children vaccinated against typhoid

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :At least 238,051 children from nine months to 15 years old were vaccinated during the ongoing anti-typhoid campaign, said Deputy Commissioner Asia Gul.

While presiding over a review meeting of anti-typhoid drive here on Wednesday,she said that a target of vaccination against typhoid was set as 366,227 children,while the remaining 128,176 children would be injected till June 26.

For this purpose, 209 teams were constituted, she added.

The DC directed the health department officers to monitor the performance of typhoid vaccination teams.

She warned that any kind of negligence and lethargy in anti-typhoid drive would not be tolerated.

She urged the parents to get their children vaccinated against typhoid during the campaign.