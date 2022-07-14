23,828 sacrificial animals disinfected

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :A total of 23,828 sacrificial animals were disinfected with anti-ticks spray against lumpy skin and congo virus in the division during Eidul Azha.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, Assistant Director Livestock Department Dr Muhammad Ali Shah said four inter-provincial and 17 inter districts check posts were set up where animals were sprayed at the entry points of the division.

The livestock department also conducted 53 awareness seminars regarding lumpy skin diseaseand congo fever, he added.