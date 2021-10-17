UrduPoint.com

23839 Candidates Participated In KMU Centralized Admission Test

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 04:30 PM

23839 candidates participated in KMU centralized admission test

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 23839 candidates participated in Khyber Medical University Centralized Admission Test 2021 (KMU-CAT 2021) for admissions in various fields of allied health sciences.

The test was conducted by Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) in eleven centers of the province including Islamabad.

In the said test a total of 23839 candidates participated including 17247 male and 6592 female students. The test results would be announced by ETEA within 48 hrs which can be viewed on KMU and ETEA websites.

In the said test 9992 students appeared in three centers of Peshawar, 1363 in Abbottabad, 2214 in Malakand Chakdara, 4566 in Swat Mingora, 2586 in Mardan, 1666 in Kohat, 1063 in Dera Ismail Khan and 389 in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor, KMU, Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq said that conducting KMU-CAT for admissions in allied health sciences programs was a big challenge for all of us.

We were grateful to all the concerned institutions and administrations for their cooperation and support.

He said that the participation of more than 23,000 candidates in this test was not only a sign of confidence in KMU but it was also expected to further improve the merit and quality of allied health sciences. He said that various disciplines of allied health sciences are of fundamental importance in the health delivery system.

Prof. Zia remarked that by conducting centralized admission test for admissions in allied health sciences would have provide opportunity to talented students to come forward in these fields on the one hand and on the other hand, it would also improve the overall the quality of health delivery system in the province.

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Abbottabad Swat Male Kohat Mardan Dera Ismail Khan Malakand Mingora Khyber Medical University All Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Al Dahra Holding opens 5 new plants for animal fee ..

Al Dahra Holding opens 5 new plants for animal feed in Serbia, Romania and Bulga ..

35 minutes ago
 UAE announces 99 new COVID-19 cases, 153 recoverie ..

UAE announces 99 new COVID-19 cases, 153 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Oman won the toss, opt to bowl ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Oman won the toss, opt to bowl first in the opening match a ..

1 hour ago
  T20 World Cup 2021 Match 01 Oman Vs. Papua New G ..

 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 01 Oman Vs. Papua New Guinea (PNG), Live Score, Histo ..

2 hours ago
 World Food Day raises awareness of importance of f ..

World Food Day raises awareness of importance of food and agriculture: FAO Chief ..

2 hours ago
 ADJD launches AI-backed interactive case registrat ..

ADJD launches AI-backed interactive case registration service in Abu Dhabi court ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.