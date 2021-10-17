23839 candidates participated in KMU centralized admission test

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 23839 candidates participated in Khyber Medical University Centralized Admission Test 2021 (KMU-CAT 2021) for admissions in various fields of allied health sciences.

The test was conducted by Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) in eleven centers of the province including Islamabad.

In the said test a total of 23839 candidates participated including 17247 male and 6592 female students. The test results would be announced by ETEA within 48 hrs which can be viewed on KMU and ETEA websites.

In the said test 9992 students appeared in three centers of Peshawar, 1363 in Abbottabad, 2214 in Malakand Chakdara, 4566 in Swat Mingora, 2586 in Mardan, 1666 in Kohat, 1063 in Dera Ismail Khan and 389 in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor, KMU, Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq said that conducting KMU-CAT for admissions in allied health sciences programs was a big challenge for all of us.

We were grateful to all the concerned institutions and administrations for their cooperation and support.

He said that the participation of more than 23,000 candidates in this test was not only a sign of confidence in KMU but it was also expected to further improve the merit and quality of allied health sciences. He said that various disciplines of allied health sciences are of fundamental importance in the health delivery system.

Prof. Zia remarked that by conducting centralized admission test for admissions in allied health sciences would have provide opportunity to talented students to come forward in these fields on the one hand and on the other hand, it would also improve the overall the quality of health delivery system in the province.