2385 coronavirus patients recovered in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :As many as 2385 coronavirus patients recovered during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the health department, 259,035 coronavirus patients have so far recovered in public sector hospitals being run under the control of Specialized and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments across the province.

Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department sources said that 7472 beds were reserved in all government owned hospitals for corona patients, out of which, 4883 beds were unoccupied. Similarly, 1619 beds were reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis, of them 975 beds were vacant.

In view of corona pandemic, the Specialized Healthcare Department arranged 3300 beds in Isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2527 beds were vacant.

However, 420 beds for corona patients were reserved in isolation wards set up in government hospitals of Lahore and 320 beds were unoccupied.

Likewise, 3414 beds were also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from Covid-19 in all hospitals of the Punjab government and 1950 beds were vacant while, in the hospitals situated in the provincial capital, 927 beds reserved in HDU and 589 beds were unoccupied.

The specialized healthcare arranged 758 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 403 ventilators were under use while 355 were unoccupied.

Around 272 ventilators were reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 206 were occupiedand 66 ventilators were vacant