UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2385 Coronavirus Patients Recovered In 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 18 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

2385 coronavirus patients recovered in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :As many as 2385 coronavirus patients recovered during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the health department, 259,035 coronavirus patients have so far recovered in public sector hospitals being run under the control of Specialized and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments across the province.

Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department sources said that 7472 beds were reserved in all government owned hospitals for corona patients, out of which, 4883 beds were unoccupied. Similarly, 1619 beds were reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis, of them 975 beds were vacant.

In view of corona pandemic, the Specialized Healthcare Department arranged 3300 beds in Isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2527 beds were vacant.

However, 420 beds for corona patients were reserved in isolation wards set up in government hospitals of Lahore and 320 beds were unoccupied.

Likewise, 3414 beds were also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from Covid-19 in all hospitals of the Punjab government and 1950 beds were vacant while, in the hospitals situated in the provincial capital, 927 beds reserved in HDU and 589 beds were unoccupied.

The specialized healthcare arranged 758 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 403 ventilators were under use while 355 were unoccupied.

Around 272 ventilators were reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 206 were occupiedand 66 ventilators were vacant

Related Topics

Lahore Education Government Of Punjab All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PNS Saif Participated In Naval Drills With Us & Ca ..

6 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Rail manufactures sleepers locally with glo ..

9 hours ago

Researchers at UAE University accomplish breakthro ..

11 hours ago

Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecutio ..

11 hours ago

Crescent Enterprises to double its investments in ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.