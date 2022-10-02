2,388 FIRs registered for violating anti-dengue SOPs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Administration had registered around 2,388 FIRs on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from January 1 to date in various areas of the district, while the total tally of confirmed cases reached 2,360, said District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC) Dr Sajjad Mehmood here Sunday.

Giving details of the punitive actions, the health officer said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had sealed 572 premises, issued Challans to 7,228, notices to 9,742 and a fine of Rs 5,883,416 imposed on violations of dengue SOPs.

Dr Sajjad informed that around 2,360 confirmed cases had been reported in the district this year, while the number was 3,143 in 2019, 11 in 2020, and 201 in 2021 during the period.

Presently,265 patients having positive symptoms were admitted to the city's allied hospitals, including 113 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital,82 to the District Headquarters Hospital and 70 to the Holy Family Hospital.

He said that the district administration was making all-out efforts to control the epidemic as per the SOPs issued by the government while spraying and fogging at patient's residences along 48 houses adjacent to the victim's homes being carried out besides removing larvae.

Dr Sajjad said that dengue fever was not a life-threatening disease, but it can cause severe life-threatening complications if not treated properly.

"If you have a fever of 3-10 days duration with associated symptoms like headache, muscle and joint pains, retro-orbital pain (pain behind the eyeballs) and skin rash, then you need to get yourself checked", he added.

The health officer urged the residents to clean their water tanks and not leave any place wet with stagnant water.

He advised the residents to adopt preventive measures and inform the department immediately on toll no 0800-99000 if dengue larvae were found in their houses as the government alone can not check the spread of dengue larvae.

/395