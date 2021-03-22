2,388-kanal state land worth 2.5 billion retrieved

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration, during its fresh crackdown on illegal occupants, has retrieved 2,388 kanals of state land worth Rs 2.5 billion in the provincial capital.

According to a spokesperson, Assistant Commissioners (AC) Model Town Ibrahim Arbab retrieved land from Chak Ansu, tehsil Model Town, AC City retrieved land from Babu Sabu, AC Shalimar retrieved land from Rehmanpura and Sultanpura during different operations against the land grabbers.

The deputy commissioner said that around 7,600 kanals of state land was retrieved during the last two-and-a-half years, adding that the total worth of the retrieved land was Rs 27 billion.