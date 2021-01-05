238th Corps Commanders' Conference: Terrorists, abettors to be defeated at all costs

(@FahadShabbir)

The 238th Corps Commanders' Conference on Tuesday paid special tribute to all shuhada (martyrs) and their families for supreme sacrifices rendered for peaceful and secure Pakistan especially by the victims of recent incidents in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The 238th Corps Commanders' Conference on Tuesday paid special tribute to all shuhada (martyrs) and their families for supreme sacrifices rendered for peaceful and secure Pakistan especially by the victims of recent incidents in Balochistan.

The Forum resolved: "Their (martyrs) sacrifices won't go waste. Terrorists and their abettors will be defeated at all costs." Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired the Corps Commander's Conference held at General Headquarters here, Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said in a press release.

The participants undertook a comprehensive review of regional and domestic security environment with special focus on situation along the borders, internal security and other professional matters of the Army.

Addressing the Forum, the COAS emphasised that the highest standards of capability and maintaining cutting edge at all levels was vital to meet all challenges in tandem with other elements of national power.

Dilating upon the current security environment, the Forum noted that defeat of complete threat spectrum was only possible through a comprehensive national effort, where all segments of the society play their rightful role.

The Forum specially discussed the ongoing security situation along the Line of Control, Working Boundary and Eastern Border.

"Training and professional pursuits must remain our prime focus to enhance operational preparedness and thwart any possible misadventure," the forum noted.

On Right of Self-Determination Day, the Forum expressed complete solidarity with resilient and brave Kashmiri brethren till the realization of their just cause in accordance with their aspirations and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

"Decades of atrocities by Indian Occupation Forces have failed to suppress ever strengthening freedom struggle," the participants said.

"Determined Kashmiris shall succeed, InshaAllah," the forum reiterated.

The Forum expressed satisfaction over positive developments in Afghan Peace Process and efforts made for regional peace and stability.

The Forum voiced extreme respect and appreciation for all those who were putting their lives at stake fighting against COVID-19.