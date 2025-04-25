Open Menu

239 People Held On Bogus Calls At Pukar-15 In Four Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2025 | 01:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The district police initiated legal action against 239 people after registration of cases who made bogus calls on Pukar-15 during the last four months.

According to a police spokesperson here on Friday,police registered cases against such people under the 29-D telegraph act and started legal action.

Meanwhile, CPO Sahibzada Bilal Omer advised the people to avoid making bogus calls at emergency services as your calls can deprive someone of emergency facilities.

