239 Power Pilferers Caught In May

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2022 | 12:46 PM

239 power pilferers caught in May

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Lahore Electricity Supply Company (LESCO) Kasur caught 239 power pilferers and cases were registered against 126 during the month of May.

While talking to APP here on Monday, SEO LESCO Muhammad Asghar Sukhera said that during the ongoing crackdown the teams accompanying task forces raided different areas and caught 239 pilferers.

He said that detection bills money amounting to Rs1.4 million was deposited in the national treasury, and 126 cases were registered at concerned police stations.

Further investigation was underway.

