239 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Price Control Magistrates imposed heavy fines of Rs 455,000 on 239 shopkeepers in the district on charge of profiteering and overcharging. A spokesman for the district government said on Wednesday that price control magistrates conducted visits in various markets, shops, hotels and restaurants and found 239 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

A total fine of Rs455,000 was imposed on them in addition to sealing 10 shops and arresting seven shopkeepers on violation of price control act, he added.