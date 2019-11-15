UrduPoint.com
2.390 Kg Hashish Seized, 11 Arrested In Sargodha

2.390 kg Hashish seized, 11 arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested eleven (11) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Police have arrested eleven (11) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police spokesman said Friday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals', teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 11 accused recovering 2.

3909 Kilograms Hashish, 2 Pistols 30 bore, 2 Rifles 444 bore and 1 Guns 12 bore from them.

They were: Dilawar, Yousafnaz,Tanveer, Asif, Shahrukh, Touseef, Tahir Shahzad, Saqib Khan, and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

