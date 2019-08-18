2390 saplings to be planted at AHF

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Director General Army Heritage Foundation Ayub Park Rawalpindi Brig. (Retd) Zaman Nasrullah Khan Niazi inaugurated tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling here on Sunday.

In this regard, a ceremony was held which was attended by a large number of people, officials and families of AHF.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that 2390 saplings would be planted adding that the campaign would be made successful.

He said that the campaign would help to improve the environment and help control ever increasing pollution.

Tree plantation was a social service and keeping in view its importance, students and others should proactively take part in this campaign, he added.

He said that the campaign was a laudable initiative as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide a clean and hygienic environment to the people.