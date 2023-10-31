2393 smoky vehicles impounded, 7000 challaned in last week

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) City Traffic Police impounded another 2,393 vehicles and issued more than 7,000 traffic violation challans in its ongoing extensive operation targeting vehicles emitting smoke during last seven days.

According to a spokesman of the traffic police, in response to the directive from Chief Traffic Officer Capt (R) Mustansar Feroze, the crackdown didn't stop at just smoke-emitting vehicles; it also extended to trucks, trailers, and loader vehicles lacking tarpaulin covers and mud flaps. Challans were being issued to vehicles that spread dust, dirt, and other pollutants on the city's roads.

Lahore Traffic Police, in collaboration with environmental agencies and allied departments,was at the forefront of these efforts.

Special check posts have been set up at the city's entry and exit points, particularly during night time hours.

Chief Traffic Officer Capt (R) Mustansar Feroze said that strict inspections were being carried out on heavy traffic entering the city before the designated times to combat environmental pollution and smog in the city.

DSPs along with enforcement teams and allied departments were overseeing the operations at Harbanspura, Manawan, Shahdra, Ravi Bridge, Thokar Niaz Baig and Mughalpura, he added.