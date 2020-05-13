239,987 deserving Balochistan families provided free ration

Balochistan Minister for Social Welfare and Non- Formal Education Asad Ullah Baloch Wednesday said that as many as 239,987 families have benefited from the free 'ration' distributed across Balochistan among the effectees of COVID-19 lockdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Social Welfare and Non- Formal education Asad Ullah Baloch Wednesday said that as many as 239,987 families have benefited from the free 'ration' distributed across Balochistan among the effectees of COVID-19 lockdown.

On the direction of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, Ration were being distributed mostly among jobless working class and deserving people.

The district administration has distributed ration among 168,819 families. Non-governmental organizations had distributed ration among 42, 238 families, while 24,493 families were benefited from rations by the members of the National and Provincial Assemblies, 2,859 families from the Federal government and 1,578 families were beneficiaries of the ration distributed by Pakistan Army and Navy.

He said that Rs 4 billion has been allocated for distribution of ration among the deserving people while Rs. 4 billion has been allocated for cash distribution.

The relief initiative was aimed at providing ration to daily wagers and needy people at their doorstep while having a joint working group without duplication," he said, adding that daily wagers and poor people would have to be provided free ration.

The government has taken steps to reach each and every needy family so, that nobody could go to sleep hungry," he said.

He said that the COVID-19 pandemic has upended the lives of the poor people of Balochistan in many ways.

Following the lockdown, trade activities have come to a halt, casting a large population into penury, he said adding that in Balochistan only 250,000 people having government jobs, the rest depend directly or indirectly on cross border-trade.

"Balochistan province, with its 75 percent of sea shore, makes up around 50 percent of the land mass of the country, while its populating remains only 12.30 million. Its scattered population, poor means of communication, fragile and limited health facilities have further aggravated the situation," he added.

Baloch said that around 71 percent of population lives below the poverty line in Balochistan.

The only ray of hope for the masses is government sector to ease their hardships and sufferings.

The province of Balochistan deserves a trickle down of such resources to stem the tide of increasing joblessness and save the people from falling into the abyss of abject poverty, Asad added.

He said every one must come forward at this moment of trial to support the people who are suffering due to a halt in the economic activities." The minister said, "The nation needs unity to overcome the corona pandemic. I appreciate the role of doctors, media, lawyers and welfare organizations in the battle against the COVID-19".

The provincial government has still distributing additional ration to poor families in the city, who are yet to get ration, he added.