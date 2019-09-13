(@imziishan)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019) :The 23rd All Pakistan Bilingual Declamation Contest held at Army Burn Hall College for Boys on Friday.

The event was attended by large number of students and teachers students from renowned educational institutions of the country participated while former principal of the college, Brig (R) Mahmud Bashir Bajwa was chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing the participants he urged students to improve their oratory skills and hidden capabilities.

He emphasized students to devote their energies in equipping themselves with contemporary knowledge. He also appreciated efforts of college management for organizing the event.

The competition was also aimed to instill patriotic spirit among students besides improving intellectual depth and communication skills.

In a very close contest, Cadet College Hassan Abdal lifted the trophy. English individual prizes were clenched by Cadet Muhammad Farazdak of Cadet College Hassan Abdal, Ammmara Zia of Government College University Faisalabad and Cadet Muhammad Abdullah of Cadet College Karnal Sher Khan Swabi. In urdu, Officer Cadet Shahbaz Mohsin of Pakistan Naval academy Karachi stood first, Cadet Ramal Abbas of Cadet College Hassan Abdal was declared second while Musaffa Shahid of Army Burn Hall College for Girls Abbottabad clinched third position.