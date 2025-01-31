23rd Batch Of Friends Of Police Internship Program Concludes
Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2025 | 03:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The 23rd batch of Friends of Police Internship Program has concluded here at Rawalpindi Police Lines Headquarters.
According to a police spokesman, the students from various educational institutions participated in the internship program.
Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Riffat Abbasi attended the closing ceremony of the internship program as a special guest.
Senior police officers gave lectures to the students on various aspects of police working and policing in the two-week internship program which was organized according to the vision of Inspector General of Police, Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar.
Under the internship program, the students were made aware about police station working, Police Khidmat Markaz, Front Desks, various police Apps, Traffic Police, and legal and judicial proceedings.
The students during the program also visited Special Initiative Police Stations, Police Lines Headquarters, Command and Control Room, Traffic Headquarters, Police Khidmat Markaz, Liaquat Bagh and Legal Branch and gained practical knowledge about policing.
The aim of the internship program is to create awareness about policing.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations said that the internship program would help in further improving community policing with the cooperation and consultation of the students and youth.
The young generation could play an important role in improving police work and service delivery, he added.
The aim of the internship program is to make the citizens, especially young students, help in effective policing, crime and drug prevention, especially in educational institutions and solving other social problems and community policing, the SSP Operations said.
At the end of the ceremony, the MPA and SSP Operations distributed certificates to the students who participated in the Internship Program.
Recent Stories
Al Ain Zoo offers free entry for senior citizens
Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia inaugurate first direct flights to Addis Ababa
TRENDS, Salam Centre for Countering Extremism Studies sign agreement
Ghitha Holding revenue reaches AED4.97 billion in 2024
Zayed Award for Human Fraternity announces 2025 honorees
China sees surge in tourist numbers during Spring Festival holiday
UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for February
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs International Humanitarian and Philanthropic ..
UAE to host Intl Reprographic Rights Conference February 19
Samsung Electronics Q4 net profit expands over 20 pct despite waning chip demand
Israel releases new batch of Palestinian prisoners
Seven million people in Sudan in urgent need of aid: WFP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kidnapped policeman recovered in Dera5 minutes ago
-
23rd batch of Friends of Police Internship program concludes5 minutes ago
-
OGDCL commences Oil & Gas production from Bettani-2 Appraisal Well5 minutes ago
-
NSU welcomes APSUP President South Punjab Chapter15 minutes ago
-
Passengers injured due to train’s derailment45 minutes ago
-
CIS bridges healthcare gap with telemedicine in rural Pakistan45 minutes ago
-
Tarar pledges to further strengthen Pak-China friendship for future generations45 minutes ago
-
Sindhi Play 'Ghato Ghar Na Aya' enthralls audience at PNCA45 minutes ago
-
Surveillance tightened to reduce plastic waste45 minutes ago
-
DIG Tariq vows strict action against criminals, orders crackdown55 minutes ago
-
Thousands of students, overseas stranded in Kurram1 hour ago
-
Police arrest 87 professional beggars2 hours ago