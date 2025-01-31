23rd batch of Friends of Police Internship program concludes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The 23rd batch of Friends of Police Internship Program has concluded here at Rawalpindi Police Lines Headquarters.

According to a police spokesman, the students from various educational institutions participated in the internship program.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Riffat Abbasi attended the closing ceremony of the internship program as a special guest.

Senior police officers gave lectures to the students on various aspects of police working and policing in the two-week internship program which was organized according to the vision of Inspector General of Police, Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar.

Under the internship program, the students were made aware about police station working, Police Khidmat Markaz, Front Desks, various police Apps, Traffic Police, and legal and judicial proceedings.

The students during the program also visited Special Initiative Police Stations, Police Lines Headquarters, Command and Control Room, Traffic Headquarters, Police Khidmat Markaz, Liaquat Bagh and Legal Branch and gained practical knowledge about policing.

The aim of the internship program is to create awareness about policing.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations said that the internship program would help in further improving community policing with the cooperation and consultation of the students and youth.

The young generation could play an important role in improving police work and service delivery, he added.

The aim of the internship program is to make the citizens, especially young students, help in effective policing, crime and drug prevention, especially in educational institutions and solving other social problems and community policing, the SSP Operations said.

At the end of the ceremony, the MPA and SSP Operations distributed certificates to the students who participated in the Internship Program.