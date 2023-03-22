23rd March: historic day reminds epic struggle of Muslims for Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :The struggle for a separate Muslim country started with a day when the Muslims, who ruled the Indo-Pak continent for more than 800 years, were deprived of all kinds of rights and liberties by the colonial masters after failure of independence war 1857.

Faced with an unending ordeal of inequality, disparity and discrimination in that era of oppression, the Muslims were subjected to an intellectual, political and educational decay as the colonial rulers' considered them rivals and immediately tilted to the socio-economic, political and education empowerment of the hindus after dethroning Mughal emperors under the guise of East India company.

During that era of darkness and oppression, the Muslims were given a new hope and direction by the renowned educationist and political thinker, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, who instilled a new vigor and dynamism among Muslims following an inspirational teachings of the great religious leaders, Mojadad Alf Sani and Shah Waliullah.

"Brought about an intellectual revolution among the Muslims through educational, political and social reforms, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan on one side nullified the malicious propaganda of the colonial rulers, hindus and pessimist forces and brought Muslims of British India out of the ominous and oppression on the other side," said Muhammad Yousaf Khan, Chairman, Political Science Department, Islamia College Peshawar while talking to APP on Wednesday.

Taking cognizance of socioeconomic, political and educational decay of the oppressed Muslims, he said Sir Syed had founded All India Muhammadan Educational Conference (AIMEC) Aligarh in 1886, which empowered the Muslims of modern education, socio-economic development and political unity enabling them to regain their past glory.

"The network of educational institutions and political unity organized under AIMEC had enabled millions of Muslims to compete with other communities including hindus and provided a launching pad for Muslims to initiate a peaceful political and democratic struggle for a separate homeland in the subcontinent," he said.

He said Sir Syed's multi reforms had excelled Muslims in education, social, economic and political sciences and resultantly their voices were heard strongly by the British rulers. Under the flag of All India Muslim League (AIML) founded on December 30, 1906 at Dhaka, the Muslims got united by giving new impetus to independence movement.

The independence movement had witnessed further momentum after Quaid-e- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had spearheaded it after formally joining AIML in 1913 and outlining of an independent state for Muslims majority provinces in the North Western India by the great poet philosopher Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal during historic Allahabad address in 1930.

Allam Iqbal became the first politician to articulate the two nations theory that Muslims were a distinct nation and deserved political independence from other regions and communities of the united India.

"Pakistan movement had passed through different phases and finally achieved its practical shape in 1933 during a high-level gathering in London where Chaudhary Rehmat Ali presented the name of Pakistan," Yousaf said.

Recalling Rehmat Ali's famous saying 'now or never or perish forever,' he said the two former students, Aslam Khattak and Inayatullah Khan of Charsadda along with other Muslims leaders endorsed the name of Pakistan. "Pakistan's name and Allahabad's historic address had set a clear direction to the Muslims to achieve their goal." The Muslims under leadership of Quaid e Azam were gathered at Iqbal park in Lahore on March 23, 1940 where they passed the historic Pakistan's Resolution. Following adoption of the Pakistan Resolution, Quaid-e-Azam reorganized AIML on modern lines and made repeated visits to all Muslims majority provinces including KP (earlier called NWFP) to mobilize masses for the creation of Pakistan.

Committed for the noble cause, the legendary Quaid received a historic welcome when he visited Khyber Pakthunkhwa and Islamia College Peshawar (ICP) in 1945 where a sea of people from KP and Merged Areas (erstwhile Fata) arrived to see a few glimpses of their beloved leader.

"It was the love of the people of KP with the great Quaid that AIML secured over 50 seats in the province during 1946 elections and after that historic victory, nobody could stop the independence movement from here," Yousaf said.

The great Quaid received historic welcome in KP where millions of people arrived through buses, rickshaws, rails, bicycles, trucks and foots assured all out support to him for Pakistan.

Following strong commitment and dedicated political struggle by the Muslims under leadership of Quaid e Azam, Pakistan came into being on August 14, 1947 on world map within seven years after adoption of the Pakistan Resolution on March 23, 1940.

"The history of the Pakistan Movement was incomplete without mentioning the role of Islamia College Peshawar's (ICP) students," he said, adding the legendary Quaid visited ICP in 1936, 1945 and 1948 to acknowledge the outstanding role of its students during the Pakistan Movement.

On April 12, 1948, Quaid-e-Azam visited ICP as first Governor General of Pakistan where he presented glowing tributes to the services of its students towards making Pakistan in these words. "I am indeed very happy to be present here today and to have the privilege of addressing students of this great Darul Uloom, who are the future builders of Pakistan. Remember your government is like your own garden. Your garden flourishes by the way you look after it and the efforts that you put towards its improvement. Similarly, your government can only flourish by your patriotic, honest and constructive efforts to improve it." He wished to construct a university near ICP that was fulfilled by the government within a gap of one year by establishing University of Peshawar in 1949. The Quaid had an immense love for tribesmen of merged tribal districts (Erstwhile FATA) for their strong commitment, loyalty, sacrifices and consistent support during the Pakistan movement acknowledged by him during his address at Grand Tribal Jira at Governor House, Peshawar on April 17, 1948.

The legendary leader laid great emphasis on education and socio- economic development of tribesmen and considered technical education, science and technology as prerequisites for attaining goals of sustained development and economic prosperity.

Meanwhile, the people of Pakistan including Khyber Pakthunkhwa were also set to celebrate the 84th Pakistan Day on Thursday with great national enthusiasm. The day would dawn with special prayers in mosques for progress and prosperity of Pakistan, liberation of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and eternal peace of all martyrs of the Pakistan Movement. March 23 would be a public holiday in KP where all education and government offices would remain closed.

The national flag was hoisted atop of all important and historic buildings including KP Assembly, Peshawar High Court, Chief Secretary and IGP Offices, Islamia College Peshawar and University of Peshawar, government offices and buildings decorated with colorful lights and buntings on occasion of Pakistan Day.

Educational institutions arranged special programs including debate, painting, poetry, articles and feature writing competitions among students aimed at creating awareness among the younger generation about the importance of Pakistan Day and sacrifices rendered by forefathers for Pakistan.

In Peshawar, the children were taking keen interest in models of Islamia College Peshawar, Minar-e- Pakistan, Ziarat Residency and Quaid-e-Azam tomb and had purchased the same for the relatives and friends on Pakistan Day.

Great enthusiasm was being witnessed among children and youth in Khyber Pakthunkhwa including its merged districts where they bought national flags, badges, models and stickers in stalls. The people decorated their vehicles, motorcycles, cars and motorbikes besides houses, bazaars and markets with green-white colours to express their love for Pakistan. tv channels would air special programs and newspapers to public special articles/features highlighting the importance of the day.